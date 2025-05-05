Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump says U.S. girls ‘could be very happy' with lots fewer dolls under new tariffs

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

US President Donald Trump speaks with the media aboard Air Force One as he flies from West Palm Beach, Florida enroute to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, on May 4, 2025 returning to the White House after spending the weekend in Florida.
Saul Loeb | Afp | Getty Images
  • President Donald Trump again downplayed the threat of supply shortages from his tariffs, even if it impacts the availability and cost of toys for Americans.
  • "All I'm saying is that a young lady, a 10-year-old-girl, nine-year-old girl, 15-year-old-girl, doesn't need 37 dolls," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.
  • Trump during a White House Cabinet meeting said that Americans could see emptier shelves because of his 145% tariffs on imports from China.
  • The comments have drawn pushback from Democratic lawmakers eager to paint the billionaire businessman as out of touch.

President Donald Trump again is downplaying the threat of supply shortages from his tariffs — even if it means fewer toys for American children.

"All I'm saying is that a young lady, a 10-year-old-girl, nine-year-old girl, 15-year-old-girl, doesn't need 37 dolls," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"She could be very happy with two or three or four or five," Trump said.

The comments are the third time in less than a week that the president brushed aside concerns about the impact on U.S. consumers from his new steep tariffs on China, and suggested that Americans should be comfortable with fewer things.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I'm just saying [Americans] don't need to have 30 dolls, they can have three," Trump told NBC News' "Meet the Press" moderator Kristen Welker during an interview that aired Sunday.

Money Report

news 35 mins ago

Student loan default has ‘dramatic and immediate' credit score impact, expert says — with drop of up to 175 points

news 46 mins ago

Bessent to Milken conference: Trump will make America ‘more appealing for investors like you'

"They don't need to have 250 pencils," he said. "They can have five."

Days earlier, Trump acknowledged during a Cabinet meeting that Americans could see emptier shelves because of his tariffs.

But he insisted that China would still struggle more from the 145% tariff he imposed on imports from that nation.

"Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. So maybe the two dolls will cost a couple bucks more than they would normally."

Trump's comments have drawn strong pushback from critics who have painted a picture of a billionaire as out of touch with everyday Americans.

"Billionaires like Trump and [Elon] Musk and do not have a clue about what it means for a working-class family trying to buy presents for the kids or to take care of the basic necessities," Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., said on CNN last week.

"It's an incredible arrogance and ignorance on the part of these people," Sanders added.

Republican strategist Karl Rove told Fox News on Sunday that Trump sounds like "Mr. Scrooge" when he talks about the possibility of fewer toys for Americans because of his tariffs.

Trump fired back at that later Sunday, writing on Truth Social: "I don't need to have Karl Rove of Fox News to tell me what to do."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us