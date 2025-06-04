Money Report

Trump says he spoke to Putin, predicts no ‘immediate' peace for Russia and Ukraine

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump.
Mikhail Metzel | Evelyn Hockstein | Via Reuters
  • President Donald Trump said he spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for well over an hour about Ukraine's latest attack on Russian airplanes and nuclear talks with Iran.
  • "It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
  • "We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!" Trump wrote.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he spoke with Russian leader Vladimir Putin for well over an hour about Ukraine's latest attack on Russian airplanes and nuclear talks with Iran.

Putin in that call vowed retaliation against Ukraine for the stunning surprise attack, which Kyiv said resulted in strikes on more than 40 Russian bombers, Trump said.

"It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," the president added.

Trump's post did not say if he discouraged Putin from taking that action during their 75-minute conversation.

"We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran's decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly!" Trump wrote.

"I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement."

Putin "suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion," Trump wrote.

The U.S. president said that he believes Iran has been "slowwalking" its decision, adding, "we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!"

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

