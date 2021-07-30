Trump Pushed DOJ to Overturn 2020 Election Results, House Committee Says

The committee cited handwritten notes taken by Richard Donoghue, then the acting deputy attorney general, during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Former President Donald Trump before leaving office tried to pressure senior officials in the Department of Justice to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election victory, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Friday.

The committee cited handwritten notes taken by Richard Donoghue, then the acting deputy attorney general, during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

The notes show Trump "directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," said Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in a press release.

