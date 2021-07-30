Money Report

Donald Trump

Trump Pushed DOJ to Overturn 2020 Election Results, House Committee Says

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

  • The committee cited handwritten notes taken by Richard Donoghue, then the acting deputy attorney general, during a Dec. 27 phone call with Trump and former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen.

Former President Donald Trump before leaving office tried to pressure senior officials in the Department of Justice to overturn Joe Biden's presidential election victory, the House Oversight and Reform Committee said Friday.

The notes show Trump "directly instructed our nation's top law enforcement agency to take steps to overturn a free and fair election in the final days of his presidency," said Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., in a press release.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

