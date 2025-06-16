Trump Organization announces mobile plan, $499 smartphone

The Trump Organization unveiled a mobile phone plan and a $499 smartphone that is set to launch later this year.

The new venture is the latest example of President Donald Trump's business empire capitalizing on its association with the sitting president.

The company's foray into telecommunications mainly comprises a licensing agreement.

The Trump Organization on Monday unveiled a mobile phone plan and a $499 smartphone that is set to launch in September.

The new service, Trump Mobile, will offer a $47.45-per-month plan that includes unlimited talk, text and data, as well as roadside assistance and a "Telehealth and Pharmacy Benefit," according to its website.

The company owned by President Donald Trump also announced it will sell a "T1" smartphone, which appears to feature a gold-colored metal case etched with an American flag.

Both the name of the wireless service — "The 47 Plan" — and its monthly price are references to Trump, who was the 45th U.S. president during his first term in office and is now serving as the 47th.

A screenshot on the website of the upcoming phone, meanwhile, displays Trump's campaign slogan, "Make America Great Again."

Like a suite of other products that Trump and his businesses have rolled out during his political career — including watches, sneakers and Bibles — the company's new foray into telecommunications mainly comprises a licensing agreement.

"Trump Mobile, its products and services are not designed, developed, manufactured, distributed or sold by The Trump Organization or any of their respective affiliates or principals," the bottom of the website reads.

The licensing deals offer the Trump family lucrative opportunities to expand their visibility with relatively little downside.

On Friday, the president reported that he had made more than $8 million in 2024 from various licensing agreements.

