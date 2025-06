Trump ordered to return control of California National Guard to governor

A federal judge ruled that the federalization of parts of California's National Guard by President Donald Trump was "illegal," and ordered Trump to return control of the Guard to state Gov. Gavin Newsom.

A federal judge late Thursday ruled that the federalization of parts of California's National Guard by President Donald Trump was "illegal," and ordered Trump to return control of the Guard to state Gov. Gavin Newsom.

But Judge Charles Breyer stayed his own order from taking effect until 3 p.m. ET on Friday to allow the Trump administration to appeal his decision. The administration promptly did just that, asking the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to block Breyer's order from taking effect.

Trump over the past week had federalized 4,000 members of the California National Guard, and mobilized another approximately 700 U.S. Marines, to respond to protests in Los Angeles against federal immigration enforcement actions.

Newsom and California's attorney general sued to reverse Trump's federalization of the Guard without the consent of the governor.

Breyer's order came hours after a hearing held in U.S. District Court in San Francisco, where he sharply questioned lawyers for the federal government on Trump rationale and authority for the highly unusual actions.

"At this early stage of the proceedings, the Court must determine whether the President followed the congressionally mandated procedure for his actions. He did not," Breyer wrote in his order.

"His actions were illegal — both exceeding the scope of his statutory authority and violating the Tenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. He must therefore return control of the California National Guard to the Governor of the State of California forthwith," the judge wrote.

Newsom praised the order, and his office also tweeted a video showing the "Death Star," built by the evil Empire in the "Star Wars" movie series, exploding in space after it was attacked by forces of the Rebel Alliance.

"The court just confirmed what we all know — the military belongs on the battlefield, not on our city streets," Newsom said in a post on X.

"This win is not just for California, but the nation," Newsom wrote. "It's a check on a man whose authoritarian tendencies are increasing by the day. End the illegal militarization of Los Angeles now, @realDonaldTrump."

"History is watching."

