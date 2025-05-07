Trump offers to ‘help' relieve conflict between India and Pakistan

President Donald Trump called the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan "terrible."

President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to help dial back tension between India and Pakistan, which has escalated as a result of a recent Islamist terror attack in Kashmir.

"My position is I get along with both," Trump said in the Oval Office after swearing in former Sen. David Perdue of Georgia as U.S. ambassador to China.

"I know both very well, and I want to see them work it out," the president said. "I want to see them stop, and hopefully they can stop now," Trump said.

He added that the U.S. has good relations with both countries and wants to see the "tit-for-tat" stop.

"If I can do anything to help, I will be there," Trump said.

Trump on Tuesday night told reporters at the White House that Indian and Pakistan have been fighting for "a long time" and implied the rising tensions may have been foreseen "based on a little bit of the past."

India has blamed Pakistan for the April 22 massacre of 26 civilians in the Indian-controlled section of Kashmir, a Himalayan region.

Both India and Pakistan claim that all of Kashmir is rightfully part of their countries.