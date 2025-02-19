Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media sues Brazil Supreme Court judge who once crossed Musk

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk listens to U.S. President Donald Trump speak in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 11, 2025. REUTERS/Kevin 
Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Trump Media and fellow social media company Rumble sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice who clashed with Elon Musk last year over Musk's own social media firm, X.
  • The lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble.
  • The Tesla CEO Musk has been tasked by President Donald Trump to oversee a wide-ranging effort to cut federal government suspending and employee headcount.
  • Trump in December transferred his entire stake of DJT shares to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.

Trump Media and its fellow conservative-oriented social media company Rumble on Wednesday sued a Brazil Supreme Court justice whose clash last year with Elon Musk led to the blocking of Musk's own social media firm, X, in that country.

The Tampa, Florida, federal court lawsuit accuses Justice Alexandre de Moraes of allegedly illegal attempts to censor a "well-known politically outspoken user" of Rumble with orders to suspend that user's U.S.-based accounts.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The suit was filed a day after Brazil's prosecutor-general charged the country's former president, Jair Bolsonaro, with an attempted coup as he tried to remain in office following his 2022 election loss. Bolsonaro — who was invited to President Donald Trump's inauguration last month — is accused of participating in a plot with nearly three dozen other people, which allegedly planned to poison current Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and kill Moraes.

The suit notes that Trump Media's social media site Truth Social "relies on Rumble's cloud-based hosting and video streaming infrastructure to deliver multimedia content to its user base."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"If Rumble were to be shut down, that shut down would necessarily interfere with Truth Social's operations, as well," the suit says.

The suit mentions Musk's feud with Moraes, when the justice suspended X in Brazil for Musk's defiance of requests to ban some user accounts and remove content that Moraes said violated the country's laws. Brazil's Supreme Court also suspended bank accounts in that country of X and Starlink, the satellite internet service provider owned by Musk's company SpaceX, as part of that battle.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

1 in 3 Americans make this tax season mistake—here's how to avoid it

news 57 mins ago

Hims & Hers to offer at-home blood draws and lab testing with new acquisition

Musk, who is also the CEO of Tesla, has been tasked by President Donald Trump to oversee a wide-ranging effort to cut federal government suspending and employee headcount.

Trump had been the majority owner of Trump Media stock shares. In December, the then-president-elect transferred his entire stake of shares to a revocable trust of which he is the sole beneficiary.

Trump Media CEO Devin Nunes in a statement Wednesday on the suit said that the company "is firmly committed to upholding the right to free expression."

"This is not just a slogan, it's the core mission of this company," Nunes said. "We're proud to join our partner Rumble in standing against unjust demands for political censorship regardless of who makes them."

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us