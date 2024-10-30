Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media plummets 22%, cutting into DJT rally days before election

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Trump Media stock drops more than 10% to open trading week
Aytac Unal/ | Anadolu | Getty Images
  • Shares of Trump Media plummeted in intraday trading, pouring cold water on a massive rally in the runup to the 2024 election.
  • Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump owns nearly 57% of the company, which trades as DJT on the Nasdaq.
  • Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

Shares of Trump Media dropped more than 22% Wednesday, pouring cold water on a remarkable rally that added billions of dollars to former President Donald Trump's on-paper net worth in the runup to the 2024 election.

DJT stock, which closed at $51.51 per share on Tuesday, was trading under $40 around noon ET Wednesday.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, owns nearly 57% of the company, according to recent regulatory filings.

His stake as of midday Wednesday was worth around $4.5 billion, nearly $1.4 billion lower than where it stood Tuesday afternoon.

Trump has vowed not to sell his shares.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

United Airlines raises spending requirements to earn frequent flyer status

news 2 hours ago

52-year-old's ‘stupid' strategy nearly broke his company—now he's worth $9.5 billion: ‘Risk did not bother me at all'

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us