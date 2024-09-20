Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump Media hits new 52-week low after DJT lockup restrictions expire

By Josephine Rozzelle,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a rally at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, in Uniondale, New York, U.S., September 18, 2024.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Shares of Trump Media sank more than 7% Friday morning, hitting a new 52-week low one day after lockup restrictions expired.
  • Until now, the lockup provision had prevented TMTG's majority shareholder, former President Donald Trump, and other early investors from selling their shares.
  • The company has acknowledged in regulatory filings that the end of the lockup could spur large sales of the company's stock.

Shares of Trump Media sank more than 7% Friday morning, hitting a new 52-week low one day after "lockup" restrictions expired, which had previously prevented its majority shareholder, former President Donald Trump, and other early investors from selling their shares.

Trading volume was heavier than average on Friday morning, but it will likely be several days before public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission reveal whether this volume is due to early investors selling shares now that the lockup period is over, or merely a higher than average number of retail investors trading the stock.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

The lockup agreement first took effect when Trump Media went public in March, following a merger with a blank-check firm.

The company has acknowledged in regulatory filings that the end of the lockup could spur large sales of the company's stock, which trades under the ticker "DJT."

But even if insiders weren't the ones selling, the company has said that a perception by the markets that a sell-off was underway might drive down DJT's stock price.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.

Money Report

news 28 mins ago

Psychologist: 3 signs you have an addictive personality—and how to curb those tendencies

news 30 mins ago

Up to $400 to change a lightbulb? Appliance repair costs are no joke

— CNBC's Kevin Breuninger contributed reporting.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us