news

Trump loses appeal of fraud trial gag order at top New York court

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

John Lamparski | AFP | Getty Images
  • The top court in New York State rejected an appeal by former President Donald Trump of a gag order imposed on him in his civil business fraud trial.
  • The New York Court of Appeals dismissed Trump's challenge to the order "upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."
  • State Attorney General Letitia James is suing Trump in the case for allegedly fraudulently manipulating the stated values of real estate assets.

The top court in New York State on Tuesday rejected an appeal by former President Donald Trump of a gag order imposed on him in his civil business fraud trial.

The New York Court of Appeals dismissed Trump's challenge to the order "upon the ground that no substantial constitutional question is directly involved."

The court also dismissed Trump's motion to stay the gag order "as academic," likely because the trial is over.

The gag order barred Trump from making public statements about the staff of Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron.

Trump's lawyers challenged the order as being unduly restrictive on his right to free speech.

Engoron presided over Trump's fraud trial and is expected to soon issue a verdict in the case.

The judge imposed the gag order on Trump after the former president repeatedly criticized Engoron's principal law clerk during the trial.

Engoron, in October, fined Trump $5,000 for keeping online a post attacking the clerk after he issued the order.

New York Attorney General Letitia James sued Trump in the case for allegedly fraudulently manipulating the stated valuations of real estate assets, and his related financial statements, for financial gain.

James has asked Engoron to fine Trump $370 million, bar him from doing real estate business in the state for life and other sanctions.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

