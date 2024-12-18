Trump joins Elon Musk in opposing House GOP's government funding bill

President-elect Donald Trump came out against government spending bill backed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.

Trump's stance aligns him with Elon Musk, who railed against the proposed continuing resolution.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday came out against a Republican-backed government spending bill, siding with Elon Musk's crusade against the package and raising the odds of a government shutdown.

Trump is opposed to the continuing resolution put forward by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a source familiar with the president-elect's thinking, who was granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

The source confirmed that Trump told a Fox News host he is "totally against" the CR.

