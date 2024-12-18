Money Report

Trump joins Elon Musk in opposing House GOP's government funding bill

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

Elon Musk (L) shakes hands with Republican presidential nominee, former President Donald Trump back stage during a campaign rally at the Butler Farm Show grounds on October 05, 2024 in Butler, Pennsylvania. 
Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump came out against government spending bill backed by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson.
  • Trump's stance aligns him with Elon Musk, who railed against the proposed continuing resolution.

President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday came out against a Republican-backed government spending bill, siding with Elon Musk's crusade against the package and raising the odds of a government shutdown.

Trump is opposed to the continuing resolution put forward by Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, according to a source familiar with the president-elect's thinking, who was granted anonymity to describe private conversations.

The source confirmed that Trump told a Fox News host he is "totally against" the CR.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

