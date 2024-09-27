Trump calls for prosecution of Google over search results he says favor Harris

Former President Donald Trump called for Google to be criminally prosecuted for what he called the company's bias toward his election opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in online search results.

Donald Trump on Friday called for Google to be criminally prosecuted for what the Republican presidential nominee called the company's bias toward his election opponent Vice President Kamala Harris in online search results.

Trump in a social media post wrote that if the Department of Justice does not prosecute Google "for this blatant interference of Elections" he would request its prosecution "when I win the election and become President of the United States!"

He seemed to be reacting to a new study by the right-leaning Media Research Center, which purportedly found that Google search engine results tended to show news articles that supposedly were positive to the Democrat Harris ahead of Trump's own campaign website when a user searched for "Donald Trump presidential race 2024."

In his post on Truth Social, Trump wrote: "It has been determined that Google has illegally used a system of only revealing and displaying bad stories about Donald J. Trump, some made up for this purpose while, at the same time, only revealing good stories about Comrade Kamala Harris."

MRC founder Brent Bozell told Fox News Digital earlier this week that "Google is trying to stack the deck in favor of Kamala Harris."

CNBC has requested comment from Google's parent company Alphabet, as well as the campaigns of Trump and Harris.

