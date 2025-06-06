Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Trump announces U.S.-China trade talks in London next week

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Li Chenggang, China’s International Trade Representative and Vice Minister of Commerce and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, prepare to discuss during a bilateral meeting between the U.S. and China, in Geneva, Switzerland, May 11, 2025.
Keystone/eda/martial Trezzini | Via Reuters
  • Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks, President Donald Trump said.
  • Bessent will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and two other Trump administration officials will meet with their Chinese counterparts in London on Monday for renewed trade talks, President Donald Trump said.

Bessent, who has been leading the administration's efforts to craft a deal with Beijing, will be joined by Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, Trump said.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"The meeting should go very well," the president wrote on Truth Social on Friday afternoon. "Thank you for your attention to this matter!"

CNBC has contacted the Chinese Embassy in Washington for more information on Trump's announcement. A spokesperson for the embassy did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The scheduling announcement comes as the U.S. and China have squabbled over numerous issues in the midst of a debilitating trade war that threatens both economic superpowers.

Trump had announced that further talks were planned after he held a lengthy phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

Money Report

news 43 mins ago

International stocks are ahead of the U.S. so far this year—how to add them to your portfolio

news 1 hour ago

Winklevoss twins' crypto firm Gemini confidentially files for IPO

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us