Trump administration moves to cut rest of Harvard contracts with federal government

The Trump administration moved Tuesday to terminate all remaining federal government contracts with Harvard University, which are worth a reported $100 million, escalating an already heated financial and legal war with the private school.

The U.S. General Services Administration, in a letter to top procurement officials at federal agencies calling on them to review for termination the contracts, claimed that Harvard "continues to engage in race discrimination" in its admission process and other areas of campus life.

The New York Times first reported the GSA's letter.

"As you know, being a counterparty with the federal government comes with the deep responsibility and commitment to abide by all federal laws and ensure the safeguarding of taxpayer money," the letter said.

"As fiduciaries to the taxpayer, the government has a duty to ensure that procurement dollars are directed to vendors and contractors who promote and champion principles of nondiscrimination and the national interest."

The action came five days after the Trump administration banned Harvard from enrolling international students. A federal judge in Boston later temporarily blocked that ban pending a court hearing on Tuesday.

The administration last month froze $2.2 billion in federal grants to Harvard, in retaliation for the university rejecting its demands to eliminate diversity, equity and inclusion programs and evaluate international students for ideological concerns.

President Donald Trump in a social media post on Monday suggested taking money allocated for those grants and other funding to Harvard that has been frozen and "giving it to TRADE SCHOOLS all across our land."

This is developing news. Check back for updates.