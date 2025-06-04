Money Report

Trump administration loses bid to lift bar on Education Department layoffs

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

A U.S. Department of Education employee leaves the building with their belonging on March 20, 2025 in Washington, DC.
Win McNamee | Getty Images
The Trump administration on Wednesday lost a bid to lift a federal district court order temporarily barring the U.S. Education Department from laying off about half of its employees.

The administration had asked the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Boston to lift the preliminary injunction by the district court judge that had blocked the large reduction in force at the department announced by Education Secretary Linda McMahon in March.

A three-judge panel on that appeals court rejected that request on Wednesday.

"What is at stake in this case, the District Court found, was whether a nearly half-century-old cabinet department would be permitted to carry out its statutorily assigned functions or prevented from doing so by a mass termination of employees aimed at implementing the effective closure of that department," wrote Chief Judge David Barron in the appeals court's decision.

"Given the extensive findings made by the District Court and the absence of any contrary evidence having been submitted by the appellants, we conclude that the appellants' stay motion does not warrant our interfering with the ordinary course of appellate adjudication in the face of what the record indicates would be the apparent consequences of our doing so," Barron wrote.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.

