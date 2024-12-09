Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields tick higher as traders continue to digest jobs data

By Karen Gilchrist,CNBC and Sean Conlon,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 1, 2024.
Jeenah Moon | Getty Images

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged higher on Monday as investors continued to assess how the latest jobs data could impact the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision next week.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose around 1 basis point to 4.166%, regaining some ground after losing steam last week. The 2-year Treasury yield was also up 1 basis point at 4.108%.

Yields and prices moved inversely to one another, and one basis point equals 0.01%.

>24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Treasury yields traded lower on Friday as investors digested November's jobs report which left the door open to another rate cut from the Fed when policymakers meet on Dec. 17-18.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 227,000 for the month, compared with an upwardly revised 36,000 in October and the Dow Jones consensus estimate for 214,000. The unemployment rate, however, edged higher to 4.2%, as expected. 

Investors are now looking this week to fresh inflation data on Wednesday and the latest producer price index print on Thursday.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Business confidence and mortgage releases are also on the docket this week, although no major data points are due Monday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us