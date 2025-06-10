Money Report

Treasury yields slip as U.S.-China trade talks enter Day 2

By Lee Ying Shan, CNBC

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), on the day of Circle Internet Group’s IPO, in New York City, U.S., June 5, 2025.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Treasury yields slipped Tuesday as U.S. and Chinese officials resumed trade negotiations in London for the second day.

The 10-year Treasury yield was down almost 3 basis points to 4.456% at 3.30 a.m. ET. The 2-year yield slipped around one basis point to 3.993%. The 30-year yield was lower by 3 basis points to 4.921%.

One basis point equals 0.01%. Yields and prices move inversely in the bond market.

U.S.-China trade negotiations in London resumed on Tuesday, building on a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. On Monday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and Trade Representative Jamieson Greer had talks with Chinese officials.

Both sides have intensified diplomatic efforts following weeks of escalating trade tensions and uncertainty sparked by Trump's broad import tariffs on China and other key trading partners in April.

"While we await any concrete news, it's worth remembering that markets have been used to a lot of back-and-forth in recent weeks," Deutsche Bank's analysts said, in reference to how U.S. tariffs slapped on China went all the way up to 145%, before being slashed to 30%, among other instances of policy reversals.

"There've been several twists and turns already, and markets are getting fairly used to this uncertainty by now," wrote in a note published Tuesday.

Deflation in China is also putting pressure on the Chinese government to negotiate a trade deal with Trump that benefits both countries, said Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research. China's consumer prices fell for a fourth consecutive month in May, with the CPI falling 0.1% from a year earlier, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

