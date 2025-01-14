Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields slip ahead of key inflation reports

By Jenni Reid,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Jan. 10, 2025 in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

Treasury yields pulled back early Tuesday after the 10-year yield hit a fresh 14-month high on in the previous session.

The 10-year yield fell nearly 3 basis points to 4.778%, while the 2-year Treasury yield was more than 1 basis point lower at 4.386%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Yields and prices move in opposite directions.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Investors are gearing up for the release of the producer price index, a measure of wholesale prices, at 8:30 a.m. ET Tuesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones forecast a headline reading of 0.4% and a core reading, excluding food and energy, of 0.3%.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

That comes ahead of the consumer price index on Wednesday.

U.S. bond yields spiked last week, after a hotter-than-expected jobs report fueled expectations for a slow pace of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts this year.

The central bank next meets from Jan. 28-29, where markets have priced in a more than 97% probability of a rate hold, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us