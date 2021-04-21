Money Report

Treasury Yields Rise Slightly as Earnings Remain in Focus

By Vicky McKeever, CNBC

  • However, traders will have an eye on an auction for $24 billion of 20-year bonds.

Treasury yields rose slightly on Wednesday morning, as investor focus remained on corporate earnings.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note climbed to 1.578% at 4 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced to 2.277%. Yields move inversely to prices.

U.S. stock futures fell in overnight trading, amid a drop in Netflix shares, as the streaming giant reported subscriber additions were well below Wall Street estimates in its first-quarter earnings report.

United Airlines shares also fell sharply in the previous session, after it reported its fifth consecutive annual quarterly loss and said that business and international travel is still far from a recovery.

Verizon and Chipotle Mexican Grill are slated to report numbers on Wednesday.

There are no major economic data releases due out Wednesday.

However, traders will have an eye on an auction for $24 billion of 20-year bonds on Wednesday, as a gauge of demand for longer-term government debt. An auction will also be held for $35 billion of 119-day bills.

CNBC's Yun Li contributed to this report.

