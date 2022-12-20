Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury Yields Rise as Japan Unexpectedly Loosens Its Bond Yield Cap

By Elliot Smith,CNBC

Toru Hanai | Bloomberg | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Tuesday after Japan unexpectedly raised its cap on 10-year Japanese government bond yields, sparking a sell-off in global long-duration bond markets.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was up by 10 basis points at 3.69%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond rose by more than 11 basis points to 3.74%. Yields move inversely to prices.

The Bank of Japan caught markets off guard by tweaking its yield controls to allow the yield on its 10-year JGB to move 0.5% either side of its 0% target, up from 0.25% previously, in a move aimed at cushioning the effects of protracted monetary stimulus measures.

The move prompted the Japanese yen and bond yields around the world to rise suddenly, while stocks in Asia-Pacific retreated.

Get Tri-state area news and weather forecasts to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York newsletters.

There are no major economic data releases or U.S. Treasury auctions slated for Tuesday.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us