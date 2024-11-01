Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields are little changed as investors look to key jobs data

By Sophie Kiderlin,CNBC

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 16: Traders and others work on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) floor in New York City. 
Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors awaited the all-important October jobs report and digested key economic data released throughout the week.

At 7:06 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by less than 1 basis point at 4.289%. The 2-year Treasury yield was last trading at 4.187% after rising 2 basis points.

Yields and prices move in opposite directions. One basis point equals 0.01%.

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Economists polled by Dow Jones are expecting nonfarm payrolls to have increased by 100,000 which would be the smallest rise in almost four years. In September, payrolls had surged by 254,000. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at 4.1%.

The data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics will come after payrolls processing firm ADP said earlier this week that private payrolls rose by 233,000 in October, which was far higher than September's reading and the estimate for October.

Also on Friday, fresh insights into the state of the manufacturing sector are expected.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Investors this week have weighed a series of key economic reports published throughout the week, including Thursday's personal consumption expenditures price index, the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge.

Money Report

news 8 mins ago

A fast-changing Chinese coffee market awaits Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol

news 12 mins ago

Surge in UK borrowing costs is not a repeat of the ‘mini-budget' crisis, economists say

The index rose 2.1% in September on an annual basis and 0.2% from the previous month. Both of those readings were in line with expectations of economists polled by Dow Jones.

The PCE was the last key inflation insight due to be published before the Fed makes its next interest rate decision on Nov. 7. LSEG data showed that markets were last widely pricing in a 25-basis-point rate cut from the central bank then.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us