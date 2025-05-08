Treasury yields rise as traders weigh news of U.S.-UK trade deal

Treasury yields rose on Thursday as traders assessed the U.S. reaching a trade deal with the United Kingdom along with the Federal Reserve's latest policy decision.

At 6:32 a.m. ET, the 10-year Treasury yield was more than 3 basis points higher at 4.31%. The 2-year Treasury yield also gained 3 basis points to trade at 3.826%.

One basis point is equal to 0.01% and yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"The agreement with the United Kingdom is a full and comprehensive one that will cement the relationship between the United States and the United Kingdom for many years to come," President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post. He had teased the announcement in previous posts.

This makes the the UK the first country to finalize a tariff agreement. Trump also said a news conference will be held at 10 a.m. ET at the Oval Office.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Given that full trade deals take years to negotiate, this will likely be a framework and it will be interesting to see whether the 10% baseline tariff stays as that will provide an important template for negotiations with other countries and a good guide to the long-term tariff strategy of the US," Deutsche Bank analysts said in a note.

Investors are also digesting the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday, with the central bank holding the benchmark overnight borrowing rate in a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, where it has been since December. It was a widely expected move.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell noted in a post-meeting news conference that President Donald Trump's tariffs will delay the central bank's timeline for achieving its goals.

"What looks likely — given the scope and scale of the tariffs — is that we will see certainly the risks to higher inflation, higher unemployment have increased. And if that's what we do see — if the tariffs are ultimately put in place at those levels, which we don't know — then we won't see further progress toward our goals," he said. "We might see a delay in that."