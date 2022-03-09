Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Coronavirus

10-Year Treasury Yield Rebounds Back Above 1.94%

By Maggie Fitzgerald, CNBC

Source: NYSE

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Wednesday, despite growing investor concerns about how the Russia-Ukraine war could intensify price pressures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 7 basis points higher to1.943% at 4:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond added 6 basis point to 2.309%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues to roil financial markets. U.S. President Joe Biden announced on Tuesday that the U.S. will ban imports of Russian oil in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

West Texas Intermediate crude futures, the U.S. oil benchmark, had already topped $130 a barrel on Sunday as a result of the conflict. However, oil prices pulled back on Wednesday.

WTI crude oil tumbled more than 12%, or $15, to settle at $108.7 per barrel, registering its worst day since Nov. 26. Meanwhile, Brent crude oil, the international benchmark, fell a similar 13%, or $16.8 to $111.1, for its biggest one-day drop since April 2020.

Higher commodity prices have sparked investor concerns that this could push up headline inflation, while also slowing economic growth. However, investors where selling Treasuries and rotating back into stocks as commodity prices eased.

Goldman says buy these global stocks to beat the volatility — and gives several over 50% upside

Wall Street says these Nasdaq stocks have the best shot at bouncing back from the bear market

Nickel surge just raised the input cost for an electric vehicle by $1,000, Morgan Stanley estimates

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

US: News 52 mins ago

New York's Museum of Modern Art Evacuated After Stabbings

Business 8 hours ago

The 30-Year-Old Female Founder at the Forefront of a Billion-Dollar Bet on CRISPR Gene Editing

On the economic front, job openings outnumbered available workers by nearly 5 million in January, the Labor Department reported Wednesday.

Total vacancies actually dipped a bit, falling to 11.26 million following a substantial upward adjustment in December's numbers, the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey showed.

February's consumer price index, a key measure of inflation, is due out at 8:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.

CNBC's Tanaya Macheel contributed to this market report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

CoronavirusUnited StatesCOVID-19Joe BidenMarkets
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video NBCLX CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us