Treasury Yields Remain Lower After Initial Jobless Claims Hit Pandemic Low

U.S. government debt prices moved higher on Thursday as investors digested new jobless claims figures.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note moved 1 basis point lower to 1.29% and the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond also dipped 1 basis point to trade at 1.904%. Yields move inversely to prices.

Weekly jobless claims came in slightly better than expected and hit the lowest since March 2020 at the height of the Covid crisis. First-time claims for unemployment insurance totaled 340,000 for the week ended August 28, versus a Dow Jones expectation of 345,000. The number is also

This comes after disappointing employment data on Wednesday. Treasury yields turned flat off the back of the data showing fewer jobs were created in August in the U.S. than expected.

Friday brings the big August jobs report, which investors are watching closely to decipher how fast the Federal Reserve will remove easy monetary policy. Economists predict 720,000 jobs were added in the month, down from 943,000 jobs added in July.

Market players are also monitoring comments from Fed officials with Atlanta Fed Pres. Raphael Bostic due to speak at 10 a.m. ET and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly addressing an audience at 3 p.m. ET.