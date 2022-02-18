Treasury Yields Inch Lower as Focus Remains on Russia-Ukraine Crisis

On Friday, Fed Governor Christopher Waller is due to speak at the 2022 U.S. Monetary Policy Forum, at 10:15 a.m. ET.

U.S. Treasury yields were mixed on Friday morning, as investors continued to monitor developments on the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell by less a basis point to 1.9685% at 4:15 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond moved 1 basis point lower to 2.2941%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Thursday spoke at the United Nations to make an urgent appeal against a Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's plans to tighten monetary policy has also been in focus for investors. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard warned on Thursday that without action on interest rates, inflation could become an even more serious problem.

On the data front, January's existing home sales figures are due out at 10 a.m. ET.

There are no auctions scheduled to take place on Friday.

