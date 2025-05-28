Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Treasury yields inch higher as investors monitor U.S.-EU trade talks

By Sawdah Bhaimiya, CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the opening bell on May 12, 2025.
Angela Weiss | Afp | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields inched higher on Wednesday as investors continued to keep an eye on the latest trade developments between the U.S. and the European Union.

At 3:57 a.m. ET, the 30-year Treasury yield was up over 3 basis points to 4.467%. The 10-year Treasury was also 3 basis points higher to 4.467%. The 2-year yield added just over one basis point to reach 3.961%.

One basis point is equivalent to 0.01%, and yields move inversely to prices.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Investors have watched closely as President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he would delay a 50% tariff on the EU till July 9, at the request of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The tariff was initially going to be implemented from June 1.

Investor optimism was boosted when U.S. National Economic Council director Kevin Hassett told CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Tuesday that "we'll probably see a few more deals even this week."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The Federal Open Market Committee meeting minutes from May are due to be released on Wednesday at 2 p.m. ET, which investors will review for more insights into how the Federal Reserve is making decisions about monetary policy amid uncertainty about trade policies.

Other economic data due this week include the gross domestic product growth rate on Thursday morning. The personal consumption expenditures index — the Fed's preferred inflation gauge — will be published on Friday morning, which investors will await closely for more clues about the health of the U.S. economy.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us