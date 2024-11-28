Travelers still want budget-friendly vacations—they say these 10 cruise lines are worth the money

This month, U.S. News and World Report published its Best Cruise Lines for the Money ranking for 2024. The report analyzed and rated the top ships from 18 of the most popular ocean cruise lines.

"Like any type of travel, people [interested in cruising] are looking to find something that is affordable or matches a budget they are trying to keep in mind," Nicola Wood, Senior Travel Editor at U.S. News and World Report, tells CNBC Make It.

A cruise can still a good option for travelers looking to get the best bang for their buck: "With lodging, food and entertainment all included in one price, a vacation at sea is often a better value than a land-based getaway," the report states.

The cruise lines were ranked based on the following factors:

Expert rating

Traveler rating

Health rating

For the expert rating, the publication's editors ranked each experience based on the ship's atmosphere, facilities, activities, cabins, cuisine and service. Travelers submitted reviews based on level of satisfaction with their cruise experience.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Some of the other factors considered for the ranking were itinerary affordability and amenities included in the base fare.

No. 1 cruise line for the money: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises moved up from the No. 2 on last year's list, to the top spot in 2024 — it has an overall rating of 4.38. The line has 15 ships and stops in Asia, the Caribbean, Europe and more.

"It's currently well priced, but it still maintains a very high overall rating that's on par with more luxurious cruise lines," Wood says. "It's essentially providing travelers with a high-quality experience for a price that this year is comparable to more budget-friendly lines like Carnival and Royal Caribbean."

Voyages range anywhere from two to 18 nights. All in all, the Celebrity Cruises ship sale to over 70 countries across all seven continents and more than 300 ports.

Ken Jack | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Celebrity Cruises has a presence across multiple cities in the U.S., including Fort Lauderdale, Miami and Los Angeles.

It also sails out of Southhampton in the U.K., Amsterdam, Barcelona and more in Europe.

10 best cruise lines for the money, according to experts and travelers

Celebrity Cruises Virgin Voyages MSC Cruises Royal Caribbean International Holland America Line Cunard Line Carnival Cruise Line Norwegian Cruise Line Princess Cruises Costa Cruises

Down a spot from last year, Virgin Voyages is the No. 2 best cruise line for the money, with an an overall rating of 4.34.

Virgin Voyages fell in the rankings because it's fares were higher this year than last year, Wood says. But "it's still a great value option because it includes a lot of perks in the base fare unlike other cruise lines."

"It still provides a really great bang for your buck," she adds.

Horacio Villalobos | Corbis News | Getty Images

Created by British entrepreneur Richard Branson, Virgin Voyages is an adults-only cruise that has three ships in its fleet and a fourth debuting in 2025.

The cruise lines stands out thanks to its free Wi-Fi access onboard, over 20 dining venues, unlimited group workouts and essential drinks, which include sodas, drip coffee, water and more.

Virgin Voyages offers sailings to the Caribbean, Europe and the South Pacific and has ports in Miami, Puerto Rico, Spain and more.

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Wood says the biggest surprise on the 2024 was MSC Cruises' rise to the No. 3 from No. 6 last year. The cruise line scored an overall rating of 3.78.

"MSC has some of the most affordable itineraries on the market right now. They offer a wide array of destinations, and on select cruises, kids are still free, so that's a great way for families on a budget to save money," she says.

Many of its ships have kids' clubs and lots of amenities for children and teens.

Want to earn more money at work? Take CNBC's new online course How to Negotiate a Higher Salary. Expert instructors will teach you the skills you need to get a bigger paycheck, including how to prepare and build your confidence, what to do and say, and how to craft a counteroffer. Start today and use coupon code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 50% off through November 26, 2024.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.