Top Wall Street analysts are optimistic about the potential of these 3 stocks

Inflation worries, tariffs under the Trump administration and earnings season could continue to keep the stock market volatile and rattle investor sentiment.

Investors looking for attractive stock picks should focus on the ability of a company to navigate ongoing uncertainties and deliver strong returns over the long term. To this end, recommendations of top Wall Street analysts can help people make the right investment decisions, as they are based on in-depth analysis and thorough research.

With that in mind, here are three stocks favored by the Street's top pros, according to TipRanks, a platform that ranks analysts based on their past performance.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pinterest

This week's first stock pick is image sharing and social media platform Pinterest (PINS). The company impressed investors with its solid fourth-quarter results and highlighted that it marked its first billion-dollar revenue quarter. Moreover, Pinterest's global monthly active users grew 11% year over year to 553 million.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Following the Q4 print, Evercore analyst Mark Mahaney reiterated a buy rating on PINS stock and raised the price target to $50 from $43, noting the spike in the stock following better-than-feared results.

Mahaney observed that the sentiment heading into Q4 results was very low for Pinterest, especially around the Q1 2025 revenue outlook, given that the company faced significantly tougher comparisons. However, Pinterest not only surpassed the Street's Q4 revenue and EBITDA estimates by 1% and 6%, respectively, but issued a top-line growth outlook that indicated an only one percentage point deceleration (excluding forex) on a 10 percentage point tougher comparison, noted the analyst.

Additionally, Mahaney highlighted that after Q1 2025, Pinterest will see structurally easier comparisons for the balance of the year. The analyst also pointed out that unlike other ad companies he covers, Pinterest doesn't have significant political exposure. Consequently, this implies that there is a possibility of PINS delivering consistent revenue growth acceleration through FY25, which Mahaney believes would be a key catalyst for the stock.

"Longer term, it appears PINS is seeing a snowballing impact of multiple product cycles that should power mid to-high teens % Revenue growth (ex-FX) for the foreseeable future," said Mahaney.

Mahaney ranks No. 24 among more than 9,300 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 64% of the time, delivering an average return of 29.1%. See Pinterest Hedge Fund Activity on TipRanks.

Monday.com

We move to workplace management software provider Monday.com (MNDY). The company recently reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter results. Monday.com attributed its performance to product innovation and its focus on go-to-market execution. Management is optimistic about driving further demand by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI).

In reaction to the Q4 results, JPMorgan analyst Pinjalim Bora reaffirmed a buy rating on MNDY stock and increased the price target to $400 from $350. The analyst noted the company's solid performance, saying that it surpassed the consensus estimates for key metrics in Q4 2024, following a muted performance in the previous quarter.

The analyst noted that the company's 2025 revenue outlook of over 26% growth at the mid-point in constant currency surpassed the firm's expectations and perhaps all buy-side expectations. Bora thinks that demand in the U.S. remains healthy and bounced back from a decline in September, while the demand in Europe continues to be uneven, though it has stabilized relative to November.

Bora thinks that MNDY offers a unique opportunity over the medium term, as it transitions from a collaborative work management platform into a multi-product story. The analyst noted that MNDY has "a solid opportunity to play a central role around Agentic AI workflow around its customers over time."

Overall, Bora thinks that Monday.com stands out compared to its rivals, thanks to strong execution in a choppy macro environment. The analyst views MNDY as a multi-year compounder, offering a lot of value to long-term investors.

Bora ranks No. 541 among more than 9,300 analysts tracked by TipRanks. The analyst's ratings have been successful 64% of the time, delivering an average return of 15.2%. See Monday.com Stock Charts on TipRanks.

Amazon

E-commerce and cloud computing giant Amazon (AMZN) is this week's third pick. The company delivered better-than-anticipated results for the fourth quarter of 2024. However, it issued disappointing guidance for the first quarter of 2025, citing forex headwinds.

In reaction to the Q4 earnings report, Mizuho analyst James Lee reiterated a buy rating on AMZN stock with a price target of $285. The analyst contended that while Amazon issued a subdued outlook and announced a huge increase in capital expenditure, its margins surpassed expectations and the cloud business AWS (Amazon Web Services) fared better than its peers.

Commenting on the elevated capex, Lee stated that management seems very comfortable with the significant rise in investments. This is because they see signs of robust demand and expect a rapid decline in computing costs due to a shift to custom ASICs (Application-Specific Integrated Circuit) and AI model training innovations, which should fuel an acceleration in AI adoption.

Meanwhile, Lee expects Amazon's retail business to benefit from its redesigned inbound network, expanding local delivery centers and robotic automation.

"Despite a soft start to 2025, we believe AMZN's structural story remains unchanged," said Lee. AMZN stock remains a top pick for Mizuho.

Lee ranks No. 191 among more than 9,300 analysts tracked by TipRanks. His ratings have been profitable 63% of the time, delivering an average return of 15.5%. See Amazon Ownership Structure on TipRanks.