Top U.S. liquor distributor favored Costco, Kroger, other chains over small businesses: FTC

The Federal Trade Commission sued Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits, accusing the company of illegal price discrimination.

Southern's is the largest U.S. distributor of wine and spirits, and is the tenth largest privately held company in the nation.

The FTC alleges that Southern favored large chain buyers, including Costco and Kroger, over neighborhood grocery stores, convenience stores, and independent liquor stores.

The distributor, Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, is the tenth largest privately held company in the United States, generating about $26 billion in revenues from sales to retail customers in 2023, the FTC said Thursday in announcing the suit.

The complaint says Southern, which distributes around 5,600 wine and spirit brands, deprived smaller businesses of access to discounts and rebates, harming their ability to compete with large national and regional chain stores.

The suit alleges the distributor violated the Robinson-Patman Act by providing "steep discounts" without any market justification to a certain set of retailers.

"When local businesses get squeezed because of unfair pricing practices that favor large chains, Americans see fewer choices and pay higher prices — and communities suffer," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement.

"The law says that businesses of all sizes should be able to compete on a level playing field," Khan said. "Enforcers have ignored this mandate from Congress for decades, but the FTC's action today will help protect fair competition, lower prices, and restore the rule of law."

CNBC has requested comment on the lawsuit from Southern.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, accuses Southern of price discrimination since at least 2018 up to now.

Southern distributes wine and spirits for many big suppliers, including Pernod Ricard, the supplier of Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut Vodka; Bacardi U.S.A., the supplier of Patron Silver Tequila, Grey Goose Vodka, and Bacardi Rum; Diageo, the supplier of Smirnoff Vodka; and Beam Suntory, the supplier of Jim Beam Bourbon and Makers Mark Whiskey, according to the FTC.

