Top Business Leaders Discuss Financial Innovation at the World Economic Forum

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

Moderated by CNBC's Steve Sedgwick, top business leaders discuss at Davos, Switzerland, how financial actors respond to ongoing disruptions while keeping pace with technological advancement.

Joining CNBC is Ronald P. O'Hanley, the chairman and chief executive officer at State Street Corporation, Lynn Martin, president of NYSE Group Inc., Dan Schulman, the president and chief executive officer at PayPal, Mark Suzman, the chief executive officer of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Mohammed Al-Jadaan, the minister of finance for Saudi Arabia.

