Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum

By CNBC.com staff,CNBC

David A. Grogan | CNBC

[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.

Joining CNBC is Larry Summers, Charles W. Eliot University professor at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, Thomas Jordan, chairman of the Swiss National Bank, Kjerstin Braathen, CEO of DNB ASA, and Julio Velarde, governor of the Central Bank of Peru.

