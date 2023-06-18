TipRanks Reveals the Top 10 Wall Street Industrial Sector Analysts

The increase in economic activity in the industrial, residential and commercial spaces over the past decade has driven the industrial goods sector higher — providing opportunities to invest.

TipRanks recognized the 10 best analysts in the industrial goods sector who edged past their peers with their stock picking and delivered noteworthy returns through their recommendations.

TipRanks used its Experts Center tool to find the analysts sporting a high success rate. We analyzed every recommendation by analysts in the space over the past 10 years. TipRanks' algorithms calculated the statistical significance of each rating, analysts' overall success rate, and the average return. Further, these recommendations were measured over one year.

Top 10 analysts from the consumer goods sector

The image below shows the most successful Wall Street analysts from the industrial goods sector.

1. Kenneth Herbert - RBC Capital

Kenneth Herbert tops the list. Herbert has an overall success rate of 64%. His best rating has been on Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS), a defense contractor. His buy call on DRS stock from April 2, 2020 to April 02, 2021, generated a sharp return of 244.5%.

2. Stephen Volkmann - Jefferies

Stephen Volkmann is second on the list with a success rate of 68%. Volkmann's top recommendation is Parker Hannifin (NYSE:PH), a company specializing in motion and control technologies. The analyst generated a profit of 166.4% through his buy recommendation on PH stock from March 27, 2020 to March 27, 2021.

3. Seth Weber - Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo analyst Seth Weber ranks No. 3 on the list. Weber has a success rate of 66%. His best recommendation has been on Herc Holdings (NYSE:HRI), an equipment rental firm. The analyst generated a return of 359.5% through a buy recommendation on HRI from April 17, 2020 to April 17, 2021.

4. Benoit Poirier – Desjardins

Benoit Poirier bags the fourth spot on the list. The analyst has a 67% overall success rate. Poirier's best recommendation has been on TFI International (TSE:TFII), a transportation and logistics company. The analyst generated a profit of 215.20% through his buy recommendation on Tifi stock from April 22, 2020 to April 22, 2021.

5. Keith Hughes - Truist Financial

Fifth-place analyst Keith Hughes has a success rate of 62%. His best recommendation is Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR), a leading supplier of building materials. The analyst delivered a profit on this stock of 284.6% from April 16, 2020 to April 16, 2021.

6. Stanley Elliott - Stifel Nicolaus

Taking the sixth position is Stanley Elliott. The analyst sports a 69% success rate. Elliott's top recommendation was for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment. Through the buy call on CAT stock, the analyst generated a solid return of 149.3% from March 16, 2020 to March 16, 2021.

7. Andrew Kaplowitz - Citi

Citigroup analyst Andrew Kaplowitz is seventh on this list, with a success rate of 65%. Kaplowitz's best call has been a buy on the shares of Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM), a warehouse automation company. The recommendation generated a return of 300% from November 22, 2022 to today.

8. Julian Mitchell – Barclays

In the eighth position is Julian Mitchell of Barclays. Mitchell has an overall success rate of 66%. The analyst's top recommendation was for an intelligent climate and energy solutions provider, Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR). Through the buy call, the analyst generated a solid return of 145.4% from May 11, 2020 to May 11, 2021.

9. Gautam Khanna — TD Cowen

Gautam Khanna ranks ninth on the list. The analyst sports a 68% success rate. His top call was made on Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), a company that creates infrastructure and building safety solutions. The buy recommendation generated a return of 134.8% from May 14, 2020 to May 14, 2021.

10. Christopher Glynn - Oppenheimer

Christopher Glynn has the 10th spot on the list, with a success rate of 60%. Glynn's best call has been a buy on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC), an energy technology company providing advanced power grid software solutions and backup and prime power systems. The recommendation generated a return of 284.2% from March 23, 2020 to March 23, 2021.

Bottom line

Investors could follow the ratings of top analysts to make an informed investment decision. We will return soon with the top 10 analysts of the past decade in the Utilities sector.