Tiger Woods Turns Up at Augusta National in FootJoy Golf Shoes, Not Nike

Speculation is swirling as to why Tiger Woods wasn't wearing the iconic Nike swoosh on his feet when he stepped onto the green at Augusta National on Sunday.

Instead, Woods was spotted wearing a pair of black FootJoy Premier Series-Packard golf shoes. FootJoy is owned by publicly traded Acushnet.

Woods has been affiliated with Nike since he went pro in 1996.

Tiger Woods didn't wear the iconic Nike swoosh on his feet when he stepped onto the course Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. Instead, Woods was spotted wearing a pair of black FootJoy Premiere Series-Packard golf shoes.

The sight at the home course of the storied Masters tournament, which kicks off Thursday, triggered widespread speculation in the golf world – and was met by a vague statement from Nike.

"Like golf fans around the world, we are delighted to see Tiger back on the course," Nike said in a statement. "He is an incredible athlete, and it is phenomenal to see him returning to the game at this level. His story continues to transcend sport and inspire us all. As he continues his return, we will work with him to meet his new needs."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

FootJoy is owned by publicly traded Acushnet. A representative for Acushnet didn't immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The footwear flap moved investors slightly, too. Acushnet shares closed more than 2.5% higher, while Nike shares climbed less than 1%.

Gregory Shamus | Getty Images

Some have suggested that the switch-up could be due to Woods' horrific car accident last February, which severely injured his legs. It might have left him searching for more comfortable options for his feet.

Woods, who turned pro in 1996, has been affiliated with Nike throughout his career. He even has his own pair of golf shoes with the sneaker giant, Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods. To be sure, on Sunday he was still wearing the swoosh logo embellished on his coral-colored polo shirt.

Woods hasn't commented specifically on his shoe choices over the weekend, but he did take to social media to say he will be making a "game-time decision" whether or not he competes in the Masters. Should be play, it would mark his first competition since November 2020.

His last major championship win came in 2019 at Augusta National, his fifth Masters title overall.

Correction: This story was updated to reflect the proper spelling of Augusta National Golf Club and FootJoy Premiere Series-Packard golf shoes.