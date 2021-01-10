This AI-Enabled, 56-Inch Touchscreen Will Be in Mercedes' New Electric Car—Take a Look

Automakers keep making cars' touchscreen dashboards bigger and bigger. But Mercedes-Benz just unveiled one so big that the German luxury automaker felt it needed its own name: the "Hyperscreen."

Mercedes unveiled the Hyperscreen, a massive 56-inch, curved touchscreen infotainment display that will debut in the company's EQS all-electric luxury sedan when it goes on sale later this year. The Hyperscreen incorporates multiple displays within one sheet of curved glass that extends completely from one side of the front of the vehicle to the other.

Mercedes said in its press release that the glass display is curved to all for "a distortion-free view of the display unit across the entire width of the vehicle."

The Hyperscreen includes features such as the digital speedometer above the steering wheel, to air vent controls on both sides, as well as a full infotainment system in the middle of the screen with functions like GPS navigation and radio or phone controls. Those functions will be controllable via digital touchscreen and voice-command controls for both the car's driver and front passenger, Mercedes said.

Mercedes adds that the Hyperscreen also uses artificial intelligence to create what the company calls its "zero-layer feature," which learns the driver's and passenger's habits so the system can suggest those functions and reduce the need to "scroll through sub-menus or give voice commands" that could distract from the road.

For instance, Mercedes says the zero-layer feature could be useful in situations such as when a driver typically calls a certain person at the same time on certain days, and the Hyperscreen would be ready to suggest a call to that person the next time that situation presented itself in order to save the driver the trouble of searching through their contacts.

"All [Mercedes Benz User Experience] suggestions are linked to the user's profile," Mercedes says. "If someone else drives the EQS on a Tuesday evening, this recommendation would not be made — or another one is made, depending on the preferences of the other user."

In fact, different drivers (or "users") of the EQS will be able to save their own customized settings for features such as seat adjustments or heating, as well as the interior lighting and music preferences. The system is able to identify different users with a fingerprint sensor in the touchscreen, and Mercedes' infotainment technology is also capable of both voice and facial recognition, the company has said previously.

The Hyperscreen is set to be the largest touchscreen display on the market, though other automakers have certainly been ramping up their own infotainment products of late. For instance, Cadillac's 2022 Lyriq electric SUV will be equipped with a 33-inch touchscreen display that covers most of the car's dashboard, while Chinese electric auto startup Byton's M-byte SUV (which has faced production delays) features a 48-inch touchscreen that stretches across the top of its dashboard.

Meanwhile, Tesla has worked to add more and more features to its own in-car infotainment offerings, including the Model Y electric SUV's 15-inch touchscreen that links to streaming services like Netflix and Hulu and also includes a "Caraoke" library of songs with lyrics.

Mercedes unveiled the Hyperscreen ahead of the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show, which begins on Monday and has moved to an all-virtual format this year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

