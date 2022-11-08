These Universities Have the Best Online Bachelor's Degree Programs in the U.S.—and 11 of Them Are Public Schools

An online program is especially appealing to students who want or need more flexibility while completing their education — for example, someone who wants to take classes while working full time or parenting.

Choosing the right online program for you can be challenging, but the U.S. News & World Report ranking of the best online bachelor's programs in the U.S. is a good place to start.



This year's list ranked 381 schools, based on four factors:

engagement

services and technologies

faculty credentials and training

expert opinion

According to the U.S. News report, "the best online program for you is one that fits your needs, budget and schedule."

Due to several ties, 12 schools made this year's top 10 list.

No. 1 online bachelor's degree program: Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Florida (tie)

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Worldwide is a private institution whose online bachelor's degree courses can be completed in as little as nine weeks, as opposed to the typical 15 to 17 week semester schedule.

The university's most popular degrees are aeronautics, business administration and management, aircraft powerplant technology, business administration, management and operations, and logistics, materials, and supply chain management.

The University of Florida — tied for first place — is a public institution that offers classes on a semester-by-semester basis.

The school's most popular majors are business administration and management, registered nursing, public relations/image management, psychology, and fire science/firefighting.

Top 10 online bachelor's degree programs in 2022

1. Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University: Worldwide and University of Florida (tie)

3. Medical University of South Carolina and University of Illinois: Chicago (tie)

5. Oregon State University

6. Arizona State University

7. Ohio State University: Columbus, University of Arizona, University of Central Florida (tie)

10. CUNY School of Professional Studies, North Carolina State University, University of North Carolina: Charlotte (tie)

Third place on the list is a tie between Medical University of South Carolina and the University of Illinois: Chicago.

The Medical University of South Carolina is a public school, and the most popular major offered is registered nursing.

The school has rolling admission and costs $658 per credit taken, according to U.S. News & World Report.

The University of Illinois: Chicago is a top-ranked online program that offers several popular majors, including registered nursing, business administration, and management, health information/medical records administration.

The University of Chicago is also ranked number 13 on the list best online BA in business programs.

