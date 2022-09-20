Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
real estate

These Are the Top 5 Most Expensive States to Buy a House in 2022

By Celia Fernandez, CNBC

Rubey_kay | Istock | Getty Images

An August study from homebuyer.com used income data and home prices to determine the most expensive states to buy a house in 2022.

The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from highest to lowest.

No. 1 most expensive state to buy a house in 2022: Hawaii

Median home price: $615,300

Median household income: $99,800

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,923.36

Percentage income to PMT: 35.15%

Hawaii is the least affordable state to buy a house this year. The median household income is $99,800 and it takes 35.15% of that amount to afford a home.

Money Report

Business 55 mins ago

Russia's Putin Announces Partial Military Mobilization

Business 1 hour ago

Germany Nationalizes Energy Giant Uniper as Russia Squeezes Gas Supplies

According to the study, the island state is in high demand for both vacationers and residents.

The top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in 2022

  1. Hawaii
  2. California
  3. Oregon
  4. Washington
  5. Colorado

California is in second place, which makes sense since it is the second-largest state in the country and the most populous. The median home price is $505,000, and the estimated monthly mortgage payment is $2,399.32.

The third most expensive state is Oregon, where the typical home costs just over $312,000.

According to homebuyer.com's study, it takes 21.92% of the median household income to buy a house there and it has an estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,483.30.

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

Three of the top 10 happiest travel destinations in the world are in the U.S.—here’s what made the list

‘I love the sense of community’: Meet the 31-year-old living in a building of retirees in Naples, Florida

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

real estateBusinessHousing
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us