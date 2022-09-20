These Are the Top 5 Most Expensive States to Buy a House in 2022

An August study from homebuyer.com used income data and home prices to determine the most expensive states to buy a house in 2022.



The list ranked each state based on the average percent of income it takes to cover monthly mortgage costs — from highest to lowest.

No. 1 most expensive state to buy a house in 2022: Hawaii

Median home price: $615,300

Median household income: $99,800

Estimated monthly mortgage payment: $2,923.36

Percentage income to PMT: 35.15%

Hawaii is the least affordable state to buy a house this year. The median household income is $99,800 and it takes 35.15% of that amount to afford a home.

According to the study, the island state is in high demand for both vacationers and residents.

The top 5 most expensive states to buy a house in 2022

Hawaii California Oregon Washington Colorado

California is in second place, which makes sense since it is the second-largest state in the country and the most populous. The median home price is $505,000, and the estimated monthly mortgage payment is $2,399.32.

The third most expensive state is Oregon, where the typical home costs just over $312,000.

According to homebuyer.com's study, it takes 21.92% of the median household income to buy a house there and it has an estimated monthly mortgage payment of $1,483.30.

