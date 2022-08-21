These Are the Top 10 Most Bike-Friendly Cities in the World – San Francisco and Portland Didn't Make the List

This year's Global Bicycle Index ranked 90 cities worldwide to see which are the most friendly for cyclists.

The index scored the cities based on the percentage of bicycle users, crime and safety, infrastructure, weather conditions, bike-sharing opportunities, and cycling-related events.

Cities in Europe topped the list of bike-friendly places thanks to high-quality bicycling infrastructure like bike lanes and weather conditions that include a high number of "cycleable" days.

Although cities in the United States didn't make the top 10 or even the top 20, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle, Washington D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, New York, Chicago, and Detroit were among the 90 cities on the list.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No. 1 most bike-friendly city in the world: Utrecht, Netherlands

Utrecht, Netherlands, is ranked as the most bicycle-friendly city in the world. According to the index, the city counts about 51 percent of the population as cyclists.

The second city on the list is Münster, Germany. The index cited that the German city has a low rate for cycling fatalities and did well on the events score because they regularly host events promoting bike riding.

Antwerp, Belgium, was third on the list, but the index states that the port city is one of the most affordable places to buy and have a bike. It also has a city-wide bike-sharing system and has about 4,000 cycle routes.

Here's the rest of the top 10 best cities in the world for cyclists

Utrecht, Netherlands Munster, Germany Antwerp, Belgium Copenhagen, Denmark Amsterdam, Netherlands Malmö, Sweden Hangzhou, China Bern, Switzerland Bremen, Germany Hannover, Germany

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss:

These are the top 10 best and worst places to live in the world—and you won’t find the U.S. on either list

These are the best and worst states to live in for millennials in 2022