These Are the Top 10 Best Employers in the World—and Amazon Isn't One of Them

For the sixth year in a row, Forbes released its ranking of the world's best employers.

The 2022 list was compiled in partnership with Statista. The market research company surveyed 150,000 full-time and part-time workers from multinational companies across 57 countries to determine which ones excel in:

impact and image

talent development

gender equality

social responsibility

This year's list has a total of 800 companies.

No. 1 best employer in the world: Samsung Group

Industry: Conglomerate

Country: South Korea

Employees: 266,673

The Samsung Group was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

According to Forbes, the tech company was also featured as one of the best employers for new grads.

This is the third year that the Samsung Group lands in the top spot after jumping from 106th place in 2019.

The company was commended by Forbes in 2020 and 2021 for how well it handled the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized employee safety and health, according to The Korea Herald.

Top 10 best employers in the world

Samsung Group Microsoft IBM Alphabet Apple Delta Airlines Costco Wholesale Adobe Southwest Airlines Dell Technologies

Microsoft ranked in second place on the list. Founded in 1975, the company is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

Microsoft also ranked on the Forbes lists of best employers for women and new grads.

In 2020, Microsoft ranked 21 in the Fortune 500 list of the largest United States corporations based on total revenue.

IBM rounded out the top three. It was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Armonk, New York.

In addition to being one of the world's best employers, IBM ranked on several other Forbes lists, including best employers for veterans and top-regarded companies.

According to Fortune, it is also one of the world's largest employers, with over 297,800 employees as of 2022.

In 2021, Amazon ranked in the fourth spot but fell to no. 14. — Alphabet took its spot on the list.

