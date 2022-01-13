These Are the Best Companies to Work for in France in 2022, Glassdoor Research Finds

Biotechnology company Biomerieux has been crowned as the best place to work in France in 2022, according to Glassdoor's annual rankings of employers.

Biomerieux was a new entrant to this year's Glassdoor rankings. It has launched three different diagnostic tests for Covid-19 during the pandemic, as well as a cloud-based software application to help identify new variants.

Global jobs website Glassdoor compiled the rankings by looking at companies that received at least 20 ratings across nine attributes, including an overall score from an employee, as well as factors such as work-life balance, compensation and benefits and whether staff would recommend their employer to a friend.

Cloud-based software firm Salesforce was voted the second-best employer in France in 2022, slipping one place from last year's ranking of employers, and came in third on this year's U.K. rundown of top companies.

Salesforce has positively embraced remote working amid the pandemic, with CEO Marc Benioff telling CNBC's "Closing Bell" in June that he expected as many as 60% of the company's employees to continue working from home after the crisis.

Management consulting firm Bain & Company, another newcomer to this year's list, was named the third-best employer in France. Workers in the U.S. also named Bain & Co. as the third best company to work for in the country this year, according to Glassdoor's list.

Technology giant Microsoft came fourth in the French rankings, followed by electricity transmission system operator RTE.

In addition to the number of newcomers in this year's rankings, Glassdoor career trends analyst Jill Cotton noted that teleworking was a popular theme, with seven of the top 10 on the list "offering this flexible approach to working."

She added that renowned French consumer product companies continued to be well-regarded by workers, with fashion label Hermes moving up to seventh place, while cosmetics brand L'Oreal and iconic fashion house Chanel also appeared in the top 30.

Here's a rundown of the companies that employees considered to be the 10 best places to work in France.

The top 10 employers in France for 2022

Biomerieux Salesforce Bain & Company Microsoft RTE Murex Hermes Renault Retail Group SAP Schneider Electric

