These Are the 5 Traits Daters Say Are More Important Than Physical Attraction, According to a Recent Survey From Match

"Love is blind" is known as a trite platitude — and an addictive Netflix show. It's also becoming the truth for more daters, according to recent data from Match users.

Almost half, 49%, of the 5,000 surveyed said they have fallen in love with someone they weren't initially attracted to. Ten years ago, only 38% of daters said the same.

The traits singles are looking for actually have nothing to do with looks.

The top 5 qualities singles want in a potential partner instead, according to Match data, are:

94% of daters want someone they can trust and confide in 92% of daters want someone who is comfortable communicating their wants and needs 92% of daters want someone who is emotionally mature 92% of daters want someone who can make them laugh 89% of daters want someone who is comfortable with their own sexuality

Good mental health trumps good looks

Other data corroborates that daters are prioritizing good mental health over looks.

93% of users on Hinge, which is owned by Match, prefer to date someone who is emotionally vulnerable, according to the Hinge's data. They care more about this than height or income.

They specifically want to hear about a potential partner's values and feelings, as well as hopes and fears for a relationship.

A whopping 97% of singles want to date someone who takes care of their mental health and 86% say they are more likely to go on a second date with someone who mentioned that they go to therapy on a first date.

Further down on the list, below all of these traits is physical attraction: 86% of daters value looks in a potential partner, according to Match data.

