These Are the 10 Most Expensive ZIP Codes in the Northeast

The Hamptons dominate the rankings for the most expensive neighborhood in the Northeast, with Sagaponack, New York, taking the top spot.

A beachside village that's home to Drew Barrymore and Jimmy Fallon, Sagaponack is second only to Atherton, California for most expensive U.S. ZIP code in 2022, in terms of median value for homes, according to data provided by realty service RealtyHop.

The median cost of homes in Sagaponack is $6,972,500, compared to $9,000,000 in Atherton.

The second most expensive Northeast ZIP code is in Boston's Back Bay area. It's a small area for a ZIP code, consisting of only a few blocks of luxury condos next to the Prudential Center. In third place is Water Mill, another exclusive Hamptons enclave. Homes in these ZIP codes are close to $6 million.

Here's a look at the rankings:

1. Sagaponack, New York (11962)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,972,500

2. Boston (02199)

Median home sale price in 2022: $6,200,000

3. Water Mill, New York (11976)

Median home sale price in 2022: $5,500,000

4. Shelter Island Heights (11965)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,750,000

5. Bridgehampton, New York (11932)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,395,000

6. Amagansett, New York (11930)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,250,000

7. Mill Neck, New York (11765)

Median home sale price in 2022: $4,000,000

8. Quogue, New York (11959)

Median home sale price in 2022: $3,999,999

9. New York, New York (10013)

Median home sale price in 2022: $3,995,000

10. Alpine, New Jersey (07620)

Median home sale price in 2022: $3,397,500

Of the 10 most expensive places to live in the Northeast, five are in the Hamptons. The ZIP code that includes Tribeca in New York City also makes the list, as does the mansion-stuffed borough of Alpine, New Jersey.

The analysis examined ZIP codes in the Northeast as defined by the Census Bureau, which includes the following states: Connecticut, Maine, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Vermont.

To compile the rankings, RealtyHop looked at prices for all types of homes in all ZIP codes in the U.S. between Jan. 1, 2022, and Oct. 19, 2022. Listings with invalid ZIP codes, including single-building ZIP codes, were excluded.

