There's been a ‘meaningful shift' in CEO confidence since Trump's election, says Goldman's Solomon

"There has been a meaningful shift in CEO confidence, particularly following the results of the U.S. election," Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon said, according to a transcript from FactSet.

Donald Trump, who is set to return to the White House on Monday, is seen as broadly more business-friendly than outgoing President Joe Biden.

Solomon's comments line up with some survey data that suggests renewed confidence among business leaders.

The election of Donald Trump in November and a swing back to Republican power in Washington is already starting to make an impact in the business world, according to Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon.

The bank executive said on a conference call Wednesday that other CEOs are feeling better about the direction of the economy and their businesses since the presidential election, even though Trump has yet to take office.

"There has been a meaningful shift in CEO confidence, particularly following the results of the U.S. election," Solomon said, according to a transcript from FactSet.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

"Additionally, there is a significant backlog from sponsors and an overall increased appetite for dealmaking supported by an improving regulatory backdrop," he continued.

The comments line up with some survey data that suggests renewed confidence among business leaders. The latest Chicago Fed Survey of Economic Conditions showed an improved outlook for the next 12 months. The NFIB Small Business Optimism Index rose to its highest level since October 2018 in December.

To be sure, executives on JPMorgan Chase's earnings call said that the optimism among business leaders has not yet resulted in loan growth, according to a FactSet transcript.

Stocks rose sharply in the immediate aftermath of Trump's win, as investors cheered the prospect of lower taxes and fewer regulations. However, many of those gains have since disappeared, in part due to a recent rise in interest rates.

Trump, who is set to return to the White House on Monday, is seen as broadly more business-friendly than outgoing President Joe Biden. During his campaign, Trump floated lowering taxes and reducing regulation, including around energy. However, his proposed tariffs have made some investors and business leaders nervous about the potential for higher prices and a disruptive trade war.

Solomon's comments came on a conference call discussing Goldman's fourth-quarter results. The bank beat estimates on the top and bottom lines for the period, with its profit roughly doubling year over year.