The top 10 ‘hidden gem' ZIP codes in America—these are ‘fast-developing' areas, says new report

By Celia Fernandez, CNBC

Opendoor ranked the ZIP codes they consider “hidden gems” in the U.S. for 2024.
Morsa Images | Getty

In January, Opendoor released a list of ZIP codes across the United States that they classify as "hidden gems." According to the report, these neighborhoods are often overlooked, but have "something for everyone" who wants to buy a house there.

To rank the neighborhoods, Opendoor examined where the number of new listings going up on the platform increased from January 2024 to November 2024.

What these ZIP codes all have in common is a "high rate of available inventory or inventory that has been building," Nick Boniakowski, Opendoor's Head of Agent Partnerships, tells CNBC Make It.

"It creates a better environment for buyers who don't want to be in that competitive situation."

The communities on Opendoor's top 10 list "are fast-developing," their report states.

Harrah, Oklahoma is the No. 1 hidden gem in America

Located just 25 miles from downtown Oklahoma City, ZIP code 73045 is the No. 1 hidden gem neighborhood, according to Opendoor.

Boniakowski says Harrah ranked at the very top because the rate of new listings had increased significantly on Opendoor's network.

"From a buyer perspective, the more inventory is hopefully welcome news, but all real estate is hyper-local to a degree," he says. "It may be a positive that there's generally more inventory at a more affordable price point in these areas. "Hopefully that means more options and a little less competition."

Harrah, Oklahoma
Education Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images
Harrah, Oklahoma

In 2022, the median property value in Harrah was $202,000 and the homeownership rate was 71.5%, according to Data USA. The median household income was $68,661, 4.3% higher than in 2021.

The average Harrah, Okla home value is $229,808, up 2.4% over the past year, according to Zillow.

The top 10 hidden gem ZIP codes in America

  1. Harrah, Okla. - 73045
  2. Corcoran, Minn. - 55374
  3. Avon Park, Fla. - 33825
  4. Salem, Utah - 84653
  5. Austell, Ga. - 30168
  6. Clinton, Tenn. - 37716
  7. New Albany, Ohio - 43054
  8. Miami, Fla. - 33170
  9. Sherrills Ford, N.C. - 28673
  10. Wickliffe, Ohio - 44092

Corcoran is a suburb just about 20 miles from downtown Minneapolis.

"The overall idea of hidden gems is that these are areas where there might be more opportunity, more access to homes," Boniakowski says.

Corcoran is a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Davel5957 | E+ | Getty Images
Corcoran is a suburb of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Corcoran offers a rural feel but with proximity to a major metro. Most residents there own their homes and the public schools are highly rated.

The average Corcoran, MN home value is $577,651, up 2.6% over the past year, while the average rent for an apartment in Corcoran is $1,778,

