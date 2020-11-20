Money Report In partnership with energy The Power of Forests, Part Two Published 1 hour ago • Updated 1 hour ago JimPix | RooM | Getty Images To watch part three of this episode, please click here. Also on CNBC Europe is planning a 25-fold increase in offshore wind capacity by 2050 UK electric vehicle maker Arrival is going public via SPAC The UK plans to ban sales of diesel and petrol cars from 2030 Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel Morning Squawk Newsletter Copyright CNBCs - CNBC This article tagged under: energyenvironmentrenewable energygreen 0