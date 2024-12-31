The No. 1 sign you need to pay someone else to do your taxes, says CPA

Doing your taxes can be a chore. And like any chore, it's occasionally worth it to bring in a professional to help. But with all the DIY options out there, when does it make sense to bring in an expert to make sure you've filed your taxes correctly?

You should consider paying someone else to do your taxes when you receive money outside of your primary job, say, from selling a home or owning a business, says Erica James, a certified public accountant, certified financial planner and director at Signify Wealth in St. Louis, Missouri.

"When this starts happening, I would recommend at least having a conversation with a tax professional," James says.

When you receive money outside of work, there are now more ways to save on your taxes and, unfortunately, more ways you can potentially mess things up. Paying for expert help instead of doing your taxes on your own can help you minimize your current tax bill and avoid a costly audit down the road.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox.> Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Here are two situations financial experts say should have you considering hiring some tax help.

You started a business or had a side hustle this year

After opening a business, it's important to work with a tax professional to know which expenses you can deduct or "write off." That's because the average person may not know which expenses can be excluded from income and therefore shielded from the government.

A savvy tax professional can help your business keep more of its profits, says Maria Castillo Dominguez, a CFP and the founder of Valoria Wealth in Huntington Beach, California.

With a business, managing deductions "can get complex," she says. "A tax professional can save time and money by ensuring accuracy and maximizing deductions."

Generally, hiring a pro will cost you at least $400, but, notably, the expense of tax preparation services can be deducted from your business's income.

If you have a side hustle or work as a freelancer, work-related expenses are often deductible — but rules around those tax breaks can get tricky. That's where a tax professional can help, says Jorie Johnson, a CFP and founder of Financial Futures in New Jersey.

"You should definitely seek assistance with your tax return, regardless of age, if you have a side gig or are paid through a 1099," she says. "You do not want to miss any opportunities to reduce your tax liability."

You experienced a life event that involved a major financial transaction

While not every life event requires the assistance of a tax pro, moments where you experience both a life event and money changing hands as a result of that event are times where professional help can be advantageous. This is particularly true when there is a death in the family and inheritances are involved, says Dominguez.

"Receiving an inheritance can significantly impact your tax situation," she says.

Another life event that could go more smoothly with the help of a tax professional is selling a home or personal property, says Ashley Folkes, a CFP and financial planner with Farther.

The income generated from selling a major asset can complicate your taxes for that year. A professional can help navigate these complexities and ensure you're maximizing deductions or credits while staying compliant with tax laws, he says.

"Investing in expertise is often worth the cost when it adds value and fits your budget," says Folkes.

Want to make extra money outside of your day job? Sign up for CNBC's online course How to Earn Passive Income Online to learn about common passive income streams, tips to get started and real-life success stories.

Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.