The No. 1 question a founder who's hired hundreds always asks in job interviews: ‘It'll show they've done their homework'

Since co-founding Hello Alice, a platform that helps entrepreneurs gain access to funding and education, more than seven years ago, Elizabeth Gore has had occasion to hire and interview hundreds of people, she says.

The platform has helped 1.5 million entrepreneurs and contributed $52 million in grants, says Gore, who was also the entrepreneur in residence at both the United Nations and Dell. She's long been helping entrepreneurs in the U.S. and worldwide build their businesses and find success.

When it comes to hiring, Gore has one question she likes to ask: "What do you think we're doing wrong at our company?" she says.

Here's why.

'How are you going to push our company goals?'

For Gore, it's important to find people who are thinking big picture about Hello Alice's success down the line.

"How are you going to push our company goals?" She says as an example of what she considers. "What innovation are they bringing to the table?" Asking what Hello Alice is doing "wrong" is a way to see if a candidate has actively thought about problem solving and how to move the company forward.

It's also a way to see how prepared they are and what kind of work ethic they have. "It'll show they've done their homework" in learning about the company they theoretically want to work for, she says.

Finally, startups sometimes have to pivot quickly to meet the needs of their new clients. The question helps to show that candidates "can think on their feet," she says.

'How you deliver that answer is as important as what you deliver'

For Gore, this question is also a way to gauge a candidate's ability to be respectful. "How you deliver that answer is as important as what you deliver," she says.

It would be easy to frame the answer as, "well, you suck at these five things," she says. But that's a pretty mean and condescending way to give constructive criticism. And it wouldn't make for a positive work environment.

Instead, she looks for people who frame their answer saying something like, "here's a growth area that I would recommend," she says. They're not talking down to her as they try to help the company improve.

