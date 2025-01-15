The most common mistake jobseekers make, from Harvard researchers—and how to avoid it

When it comes to landing your next job, the number of applications you submit isn't the best measure of progress. Instead, the true litmus test is how many conversations you have, according to a new study by Harvard researchers.

After a decade of interviewing and studying more than 1,000 workers — from corporate executives to Chipotle kitchen managers — Harvard researchers found that those who navigate career transitions most successfully have one key skill in common: they excel at networking.

While it's not a silver bullet, networking can help you better assess opportunities and avoid taking a job that proves unfulfilling, the authors argue.

"People love to just jump on LinkedIn or whatever job board and start dashing off resumes without actually talking to people at the companies or in the roles they're applying for," Michael B. Horn, one of the co-authors of the research, tells CNBC Make It. "Finding a job is more of a social process than people give it credit for: the pursuit of the 'perfect job' online generally doesn't result in the best fit, even if it results in an offer."

The findings are laid out in "Job Moves," a new book co-authored by Horn, a lecturer at Harvard's Graduate School of Education; Ethan Bernstein, a professor at Harvard Business School; and Robert Moesta, CEO and founder of consulting firm The Re-Wired Group.

Networking has become "even more important" in a labor market saturated with ghost jobs, AI-automated candidate screenings and ChatGPT-generated resumes, Horn adds.

"Employers aren't super confident that, in the age of AI, the resumes coming through online postings actually represent a candidate's capabilities, experience and fit for a role," he explains. "In many cases, they're falling back on what they've always done — but perhaps even more now — which is waiting for the right person to come through their network."

Research has shown that referred candidates have a much better chance of getting hired compared to those who apply cold through job boards or recruiters. A recent report from Paradigm, a diversity strategy and consulting firm, found that referred candidates were over 4.5 times more likely to be hired.

How to make networking feel less 'awkward' — and be more effective

Horn recognizes that networking can feel "awkward and daunting" for a lot of people, but the process can be simplified.

Jasmine Escalera, a career expert at MyPerfectResume, suggests the following strategy: create a shortlist of open roles you're genuinely interested in, then reach out via email or LinkedIn to the hiring manager, recruitment team, and someone who might work alongside you.

When you reach out, introduce yourself, mention that you've applied, explain how you connect with the organization's mission, and suggest a time to meet for coffee, either in person or virtually.

These contacts can provide you with unique insights into the company and the position, which could improve your chances of being considered and ultimately hired.

You don't have to connect directly with someone at an organization you're interested in to reap the benefits of networking, either. Sometimes, conversations with individuals in a role or industry you're curious about — regardless of the organization — can yield more honest insights, Bernstein advises.

Bernstein says that one of the smartest questions you can ask in these conversations is: "How would you talk me into this job, and how would you talk me out of it?"

This question gets to the heart of the potential challenges and benefits of a role.

Ultimately, informational interviews should be "a chance to understand whether the role genuinely is something you want to do, and whether it fits your values and priorities at this point in your life," says Bernstein.

If you have dozens of networking conversations and don't uncover any potential red flags, "you're not doing them well," he adds. "You learn a lot [about what you want in a job] from figuring out what you don't want, too."



