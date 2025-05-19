Money Report

The income it takes to join the top 5% of earners in your state—in 12 states it's over $500,000

By Mike Winters, CNBC

D3sign | Getty

You'll need to clear $330,000 in household income to be considered part of the top 5% of earners in the U.S., according to a new analysis by GOBankingRates.

But in 12 states, the bar is much higher. In these places, the average income for top-earning households exceeds $500,000 a year.

To determine how much income is needed to reach the top 5% in each state, GOBankingRates analyzed the most recent Census data from 2023. Each state was ranked by the average income of its top 5% of households.

Connecticut ranks highest with an average top 5% income of $637,673 — more than seven times the state's median household income, according to the study. California, Massachusetts, New York and New Jersey also rank near the top, each with average top 5% incomes over $600,000.

According to the analysis, the average income among the top 5% of households exceeds $500,000 in the following states:

  • Connecticut: $637,673
  • California: $619,938
  • Massachusetts: $619,385
  • New York: $619,178
  • New Jersey: $616,334
  • Washington: $573,110
  • Colorado: $535,056
  • Virginia: $534,776
  • Maryland: $522,117
  • Illinois: $514,347
  • New Hampshire: $510,730
  • Hawaii: $505,977

At the other end of the list, the average income of the top 5% is lowest in West Virginia, at just over $380,000 — still well above the state's median of $57,917, but only about two-thirds of what top earners make in high-income states like Connecticut or California.

Here's a look at the top 5% income threshold and median income for each state, in alphabetical order:

Alabama

  • Average household income for top 5%: $388,183
  • Median household income: $62,027

Alaska

  • Average household income for top 5%: $477,622
  • Median household income: $89,336

Arizona

  • Average household income for top 5%: $461,017
  • Median household income: $76,872

Arkansas

  • Average household income for top 5%: $364,124
  • Median household income: $58,773

California

  • Average household income for top 5%: $619,938
  • Median household income: $96,334

Colorado

  • Average household income for top 5%: $535,056
  • Median household income: $92,470

Connecticut

  • Average household income for top 5%: $637,673
  • Median household income: $93,760

Delaware

  • Average Household Income for Top 5%: $477,949
  • Median household income: $82,855

Florida

  • Average household income for top 5%: $499,872
  • Median household income: $71,711

Georgia

  • Average household income for top 5%: $467,103
  • Median household income: $74,664

Hawaii

  • Average household income for top 5%: $505,977
  • Median household income: $98,317

Idaho

  • Average household income for top 5%: $418,188
  • Median household income: $74,636

Illinois

  • Average household income for top 5%: $514,347
  • Median household income: $81,702

Indiana

  • Average household income for top 5%: $393,813
  • Median household income: $70,051

Iowa

  • Average household income for top 5%: $400,534
  • Median household income: $73,147

Kansas

  • Average household income for top 5%: $398,469
  • Median household income: $72,639

Kentucky

  • Average household income for top 5%: $372,886
  • Median household income: $62,417

Louisiana

  • Average household income for top 5%: $389,605
  • Median household income: $60,023

Maine

  • Average household income for top 5%: $415,677
  • Median household income: $71,773

Maryland

  • Average household income for top 5%: $522,117
  • Median household income: $101,652

Massachusetts

  • Average household income for top 5%: $619,385
  • Median household income: $101,341

Michigan

  • Average household income for top 5%: $409,636
  • Median household income: $71,149

Minnesota

  • Average household income for top 5%: $496,581
  • Median household income: $87,556

Mississippi

  • Average household income for top 5%: $344,395
  • Median household income: $54,915

Missouri

  • Average household income for top 5%: $410,472
  • Median household income: $68,920

Montana

  • Average household income for top 5%: $420,968
  • Median household income: $69,922

Nebraska

  • Average household income for top 5%: $471,960
  • Median household income: $74,985

Nevada

  • Average household income for top 5%: $460,558
  • Median household income: $75,561

New Hampshire

  • Average household income for top 5%: $510,730
  • Median household income: $95,628

New Jersey

  • Average household income for top 5%: $616,334
  • Median household income: $101,050

New Mexico

  • Average household income for top 5%: $378,797
  • Median household income: $62,125

New York

  • Average household income for top 5%: $619,178
  • Median household income: $84,578

North Carolina

  • Average household income for top 5%: $443,291
  • Median household income: $69,904

North Dakota

  • Average household income for top 5%: $399,162
  • Median household income: $75,949

Ohio

  • Average household income for top 5%: $417,374
  • Median household income: $69,680

Oklahoma

  • Average household income for top 5%: $392,351
  • Median household income: $63,603

Oregon

  • Average household income for top 5%: $464,386
  • Median household income: $80,426

Pennsylvania

  • Average household income for top 5%: $468,603
  • Median household income: $76,081

Rhode Island

  • Average household income for top 5%: $489,811
  • Median household income: $86,372

South Carolina

  • Average household income for top 5%: $419,871
  • Median household income: $66,818

South Dakota

  • Average household income for top 5%: $452,480
  • Median household income: $72,421

Tennessee

  • Average household income for top 5%: $435,495
  • Median household income: $67,097

Texas

  • Average household income for top 5%: $494,328
  • Median household income: $76,292

Utah

  • Average household income for top 5%: $468,606
  • Median household income: $91,750

Vermont

  • Average household income for top 5%: $453,461
  • Median household income: $78,024

Virginia

  • Average household income for top 5%: $534,776
  • Median household income: $90,974

Washington

  • Average household income for top 5%: $573,110
  • Median household income: $94,952

West Virginia

  • Average household income for top 5%: $330,270
  • Median household income: $57,917

Wisconsin

  • Average household income for top 5%: $418,095
  • Median household income: $75,670

Wyoming

  • Average household income for top 5%: $400,071
  • Median household income: $74,815

