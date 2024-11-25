The 7 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for—some pay over $100,000

If you want a job that will let you travel and work from anywhere in the world, you might want to consider a career in engineering or marketing. Employers in these fields are doubling down on their commitment to remote work arrangements, according to new research from FlexJobs exclusively shared with CNBC Make It.

FlexJobs has identified the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for by analyzing its database to find the highest volume of postings between June and November 2024.

All of the seven jobs on the list are available remotely, either full-time or part-time, with no location restrictions and no office requirements. Average salaries are according to Payscale:

Engineering manager

Average salary: $121,560

DevOps engineer

Average salary: $107,143

Sales director

Average salary: $111,858

Product manager

Average salary: $80,593

Editor

Average salary: $60,783

Content writer

Average salary: $55,603

Graphic designer

Average salary: $51,663

In a work-from-anywhere job, employees are 100% remote, independent of location or time zone.

Such jobs are competitive: They account for only about 5% of all remote roles, FlexJobs reports. Fewer than 10% of these jobs are entry-level.

Some of the top companies hiring for work-from-anywhere jobs in the past six months on the platform include Duolingo, Invisible Technologies and the Wikimedia Foundation.

Marketing, writing, project management and tech continue to be the fields with the most work-from-anywhere jobs. Communications and bilingual-focused careers are expanding their offerings.

Upskilling, particularly in areas like AI, cybersecurity, data science and analytics, can help you stand out in a crowded market, Toni Frana, FlexJobs' lead career expert, tells CNBC Make It.

Using your resume and cover letter to highlight instances where you've problem-solved or adapted to challenges while working on a remote team can likewise give you an edge.

"For work-from-anywhere roles, employers are increasingly interested in workers who demonstrate advanced abilities, such as higher-level communication skills like negotiation, resourcefulness and problem-solving," Frana says.

