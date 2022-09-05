The 10 Most In-Demand Work-From-Anywhere Jobs Companies Are Hiring for in 2022

Although remote work has become a standard option for most professionals since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, a different flexible work model is also gaining traction: work-from-anywhere jobs.

Most remote work policies fall short of offering true flexibility: About 95% of remote jobs have geographic requirements, whether it's a specific region, country, state or city, according to FlexJobs.

In a work-from-anywhere job, however, employees work "100% remotely, are independent of location and, in many cases, are also independent of a specific time zone," FlexJobs career coach Toni Frana tells CNBC Make It.

To help job-seekers find the best remote jobs that allow them to work around the world, FlexJobs has identified the most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for by analyzing its database for the work-from-anywhere jobs with the highest volume of postings between January and June 2022.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

All of the jobs on the list offer full-time or part-time remote opportunities, don't have a location restriction and require no time in the office. Here are the 10 most in-demand work-from-anywhere jobs companies are hiring for (see the full list here):

Product Designer Writer Product Manager Executive Assistant Recruiter Social Media Manager Marketing Manager Graphic Design UX Designer Wordpress Developer Senior Software Engineer

The benefits of a work-from-anywhere job — beyond the freedom to live and work from different parts of the world — can include increased productivity and engagement, a more positive environmental impact and "the ultimate career flexibility," Frana says.

The number of people choosing to live and work abroad is on the rise: In a recent Lonely Planet survey of more than 1,400 respondents from six countries (including the U.S. and Mexico), 54% of workers self-identified as "anywhere workers," a new kind of digital nomad who splits their time between working remotely and traveling.

As more companies consider expanding their remote work offerings — and more countries offer remote work visas — Frana expects the number of jobs that can be performed from anywhere to expand soon.

The industries hiring for the most work-from-anywhere jobs right now, per FlexJobs' report, include marketing, project management, customer service and technology.

FlexJobs also identified the top companies hiring for the most work-from-anywhere jobs right now, a list dominated by tech and international companies, including Airbnb, ConsenSys and the Wikimedia Foundation (see the full list here).

If you're hoping to land a work-from-anywhere job, highlighting previous remote work experience and expertise with remote tools like Zoom, Slack, Trello and the Google Suite on your resume can help you stand out as an applicant, Frana says.

Being a digital nomad, while exciting, can also be a difficult transition from a traditional work-from-home or hybrid job. Before embarking on your quest to be an "anywhere worker," Frana recommends setting up a budget for travel expenses and researching companies' resources for their remote employees, like a technology stipend or a virtual mentorship program, to understand how you'd be supported in your new role.

Check out:

10 companies that will let you work from anywhere and are hiring now

The top 10 skills you need to land a job right now, according to LinkedIn

From Bali to Bermuda: 6 tropical destinations that make it easy to live and work remotely

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter